Wayne Rooney rejects call-up, announces retirement from England national team

England national team legend Wayne Rooney has retired from international soccer, with the player making the announcement on Wednesday morning despite manager Gareth Southgate informing him that he wanted to call him up for upcoming matches. Rooney, 31, is second all time in caps for England with 119, six behind Peter Shilton (1970-1990). and he finishes his international career as the top goalscorer with 53, ahead of the likes of Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker.

Dreams can come true and playing for @England has been exactly that. Thanks to everyone involved it's been amazing - https://t.co/GfiT7oVCpx — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 23, 2017

England then sent out this message, calling Rooney a legend.

Rooney's move comes as his wife is expecting another child and he has returned home to boyhood club Everton after a brilliant run at Manchester United, becoming the team's all-time goal scorer. At 31, it's still a bit young and a tad of a surprise to see him retire since he's been in good form, scoring two goals in two matches for Everton, But they say you know when it's time and Rooney makes the call, ending his career in the England shirt as one of the very best.