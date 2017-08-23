Wayne Rooney rejects call-up, announces retirement from England national team

The English legend put together quite the career for The Three Lions

England national team legend Wayne Rooney has retired from international soccer, with the player making the announcement on Wednesday morning despite manager Gareth Southgate informing him that he wanted to call him up for upcoming matches. Rooney, 31, is second all time in caps for England with 119, six behind Peter Shilton (1970-1990). and he finishes his international career as the top goalscorer with 53, ahead of the likes of Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker. 

England then sent out this message, calling Rooney a legend.

Rooney's move comes as his wife is expecting another child and he has returned home to boyhood club Everton after a brilliant run at Manchester United, becoming the team's all-time goal scorer. At 31, it's still a bit young and a tad of a surprise to see him retire since he's been in good form, scoring two goals in two matches for Everton, But they say you know when it's time and Rooney makes the call, ending his career in the England shirt as one of the very best. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories