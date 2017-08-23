Wayne Rooney rejects call-up, announces retirement from England national team
The English legend put together quite the career for The Three Lions
England national team legend Wayne Rooney has retired from international soccer, with the player making the announcement on Wednesday morning despite manager Gareth Southgate informing him that he wanted to call him up for upcoming matches. Rooney, 31, is second all time in caps for England with 119, six behind Peter Shilton (1970-1990). and he finishes his international career as the top goalscorer with 53, ahead of the likes of Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker.
England then sent out this message, calling Rooney a legend.
Rooney's move comes as his wife is expecting another child and he has returned home to boyhood club Everton after a brilliant run at Manchester United, becoming the team's all-time goal scorer. At 31, it's still a bit young and a tad of a surprise to see him retire since he's been in good form, scoring two goals in two matches for Everton, But they say you know when it's time and Rooney makes the call, ending his career in the England shirt as one of the very best.
