Wayne Rooney reportedly agrees 'in principle' to join D.C. United of MLS

Another major international soccer name is coming to play in the U.S.

It appears Wayne Rooney is coming to America. According to BBC Sport and Sky Sports in the U.K., the English national team's all-time top scorer will sign for D.C. United until the end of the 2020 season after agreeing 'in principle' to a deal. 

Rooney, currently at Everton, had been linked with a move to United for the last few days, and this is a potential move that could boost United, a club that has struggled in recent seasons. He would also be the third big name player who was recently at United to join MLS, following former teammates Bastian Schweinsteiger and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. 

CBS Sports will have more to come on this story as it develops. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division.

