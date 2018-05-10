Wayne Rooney reportedly agrees 'in principle' to join D.C. United of MLS
Another major international soccer name is coming to play in the U.S.
It appears Wayne Rooney is coming to America. According to BBC Sport and Sky Sports in the U.K., the English national team's all-time top scorer will sign for D.C. United until the end of the 2020 season after agreeing 'in principle' to a deal.
Rooney, currently at Everton, had been linked with a move to United for the last few days, and this is a potential move that could boost United, a club that has struggled in recent seasons. He would also be the third big name player who was recently at United to join MLS, following former teammates Bastian Schweinsteiger and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
CBS Sports will have more to come on this story as it develops.
-
Real Madrid vs. Sevilla preview
Los Blancos can creep closer to second place with a win
-
How to watch Premier League
The Premier League is in action midweek and here's how you can watch all of it
-
Barca vs. Villarreal preview
Barca is three matches away from going undefeated in league
-
Report: Rooney in talks with D.C. United
Rooney could be the latest big name to make the jump to MLS
-
Coupe de France final preview
PSG is more than just a heavy favorite in this one
-
Buffer gets soaked at Chelsea game
Buffer went over the pond and got soaked, but carried on like the true professional he is