Wayne Rooney reportedly agrees to deal with MLS club D.C. United

It looks like Wayne Rooney is coming to America. According to BBC Sport the English national team's all-time top scorer will sign for D.C. United until the end of the 2020 season after agreeing to a deal.

Rooney, currently at Everton, had been linked with a move to United for the last few days, and this is a potential move that could boost D.C. United, a club that has struggled in recent seasons and is set to move into a brand new stadium later this month. He would also be the third big-name player who was recently at Manchester United to join MLS, following former teammates Bastian Schweinsteiger and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Because he still has a contract at Everton, a transfer fee would need to be paid unless his contract is terminated. The report says he'll sign in a deal worth just north of 16 million dollars, which, even in this market, sounds like a bit much.There are reports out of England that claim that Rooney's former club Manchester United could be funding part of the move.

But it may be worth the price in the end. Rooney is just 32 years old and can still make an impact as a more reserved forward or attacking midfielder. He has double-digit goals this season for his boyhood club and his prolific career has been filled with consistent greatness. With D.C.'s Audi Field set to open this year, Rooney can quickly become the face of the franchise moving forward, as the club looks to get back to its winning ways.