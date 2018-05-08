Wayne Rooney reportedly 'in serious talks' to join D.C. United of MLS
Rooney could be the latest big name to make the jump to MLS
Wayne Rooney's future may be in Major League Soccer after all. According to the Washington Post, D.C. United and Rooney are having "serious talks" about a move this summer.
Rooney, 32, would be another massive addition for the league when it comes to global stars, following former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who signed with the Los Angeles Galaxy this past summer. One of the better-known names in world soccer for more than just the last 10 years, Rooney is the England national team's most prolific goalscorer ever with 53 strikes in 119 games.
However, Rooney still has a year left on his contract with Everton and he would have to have his contract terminated if he were to move on a free transfer, like Ibra did with the Galaxy. Otherwise, United and MLS would have to agree on a transfer fee with Everton.
Despite being past his prime, Rooney has performed at such a level this season in the Premier League that he looks to still have at least another really good season in him. He has 11 goals this season for Everton just after a year where he scored only eight in limited minutes under Jose Mourinho. He retired from the English national team in August of last year and will not be a part of the Three Lions' run in this summer's World Cup in Russia.
As for D.C. United, they've struggled in the early part of the MLS season and that's followed a trend over the last few seasons -- with the bottom of the Eastern Conference being a constant and uncomfortable position. With a sparkling new stadium set to open up in mid-July, they'll need the kind of spark a big-name player like Rooney can bring to help fill those seats week to week.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Coupe de France final preview
PSG is more than just a heavy favorite in this one
-
How to watch Premier League
The Premier League is in action midweek and here's how you can watch all of it
-
Barca vs. Villarreal preview
Barca is three matches away from going undefeated in league
-
Real Madrid vs. Sevilla preview
Los Blancos can creep closer to second place with a win
-
Buffer gets soaked at Chelsea game
Buffer went over the pond and got soaked, but carried on like the true professional he is
-
First El Clasico of 2018 was wild
There was also a red card and other missed calls and goals in a contentious match