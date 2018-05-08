Wayne Rooney reportedly 'in serious talks' to join D.C. United of MLS

Wayne Rooney's future may be in Major League Soccer after all. According to the Washington Post, D.C. United and Rooney are having "serious talks" about a move this summer.

Rooney, 32, would be another massive addition for the league when it comes to global stars, following former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who signed with the Los Angeles Galaxy this past summer. One of the better-known names in world soccer for more than just the last 10 years, Rooney is the England national team's most prolific goalscorer ever with 53 strikes in 119 games.

However, Rooney still has a year left on his contract with Everton and he would have to have his contract terminated if he were to move on a free transfer, like Ibra did with the Galaxy. Otherwise, United and MLS would have to agree on a transfer fee with Everton.

Despite being past his prime, Rooney has performed at such a level this season in the Premier League that he looks to still have at least another really good season in him. He has 11 goals this season for Everton just after a year where he scored only eight in limited minutes under Jose Mourinho. He retired from the English national team in August of last year and will not be a part of the Three Lions' run in this summer's World Cup in Russia.

As for D.C. United, they've struggled in the early part of the MLS season and that's followed a trend over the last few seasons -- with the bottom of the Eastern Conference being a constant and uncomfortable position. With a sparkling new stadium set to open up in mid-July, they'll need the kind of spark a big-name player like Rooney can bring to help fill those seats week to week.