Wayne Rooney scores ridiculous free kick for D.C. United from the tightest of angles
This was his best goal since arriving in MLS
Wayne Rooney has provided plenty of magic in MLS since arriving last summer, but what he did on Sunday was something else. In D.C. United's match against Orlando City, the Manchester United legend scored an outrageous free kick from the tightest of angles, going far post. This was even nicer than Toni Kroos' fine hit against Sweden for Germany in the last World Cup. Look at this:
Out of this world. It's often hard to tell if those are shots or crosses. The kick appeared to be on frame with power, hoping somebody would get a head on it -- but instead it's a thing of beauty.
It reminded me a lot of the goals of one of my favorite free kick takers, Brazilian Juninho Pernambucano. The former Lyon star, who also played for clubs like Vasco de Gama and even MLS' New York Red Bulls, used to terrorize teams. He once did this to Barcelona in the Champions League:
Rooney's goal wasn't quite as special, but it was something to behold. Contender for MLS goal of the season? You bet.
