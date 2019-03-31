Wayne Rooney scores ridiculous free kick for D.C. United from the tightest of angles

Wayne Rooney has provided plenty of magic in MLS since arriving last summer, but what he did on Sunday was something else. In D.C. United's match against Orlando City, the Manchester United legend scored an outrageous free kick from the tightest of angles, going far post. This was even nicer than Toni Kroos' fine hit against Sweden for Germany in the last World Cup. Look at this:

ARE YOU KIDDING ME WAYNE ROONEY?! 😱



He scores his 4th goal of the year and puts D.C. United up by 2 against Orlando. pic.twitter.com/rV8ESb55Ga — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 31, 2019

Out of this world. It's often hard to tell if those are shots or crosses. The kick appeared to be on frame with power, hoping somebody would get a head on it -- but instead it's a thing of beauty.

It reminded me a lot of the goals of one of my favorite free kick takers, Brazilian Juninho Pernambucano. The former Lyon star, who also played for clubs like Vasco de Gama and even MLS' New York Red Bulls, used to terrorize teams. He once did this to Barcelona in the Champions League:

Rooney's goal wasn't quite as special, but it was something to behold. Contender for MLS goal of the season? You bet.

You can watch MLS action on fuboTV (Try for free).