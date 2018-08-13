Wayne Rooney turns back the clock with incredible defensive stop and cross to set up last-second goal for D.C. United

Wayne Rooney is following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's lead when it comes to producing one of the most memorable moments of the Major League Soccer season. The Manchester United legend came to MLS at the end of June, signing with D.C. United, and he announced his arrival on Sunday with an utterly insane sequence in the 96th minute of play against Orlando City.

After six minutes of extra time was added in a 2-2 match, Rooney, who was somehow the last man back, chased down Orlando City's Will Johnson, making an incredible game-saving tackle. Afterwards, Rooney came up the wing and produced a ridiculous cross to Luciano Acosta from near mid-field, who put in what was, in effect, a walk-off goal.

It's the type of cross that you need to see to believe.

How incredible was the goal and the win for D.C. United? There are reports that it shook Orlando City to the point of discontent in the locker room.

Orlando City frustration boils over in locker room area with shouting, pushing, face to face confrontation, witnessed by several people. No other details immediately available #mls #ocsc — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) August 13, 2018

The soccer world was thrilled with Rooney's moment of brilliance, as he showed at 32 that he still has what it takes to dominate at an elite level.

What an absolute legend — Grant Vickerman (@gvickerman17) August 13, 2018

You ain’t had to do them like that Wayne @WayneRooney 😩😩😩 — Jorge Estrada (@Jorge_em8) August 13, 2018

Others were amazed with the play, and saw what it took out of Rooney. Rooney played all 96 minutes, and after the goal, he was ready to go home.

Heart — Juan A. Valadez (@valadez_1017) August 13, 2018

It was a legendary play from a legendary player, and Rooney will look to bring more of these types of play to D.C. United -- and to MLS as a whole. The club is last in the East with 21 points, but Rooney was an investment. It looks like he's one that will pay dividends soon enough, if he hasn't paid enough already.