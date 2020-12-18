The Rooney legacy continues at Manchester United. Kai Rooney, son of club legend Wayne Rooney, officially signed to join the Red Devils' youth academy.

Both of Kai's parents, Wayne and Coleen, posted about their son's accomplishment. An image from the moment shows Kai signing his contract next to a No. 10 jersey with Rooney up top.

On her Instagram page, Coleen wrote: "Special night..... congratulations Kai. I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best."

Rooney is United's all-time goal scoring leader after 13 years playing at Old Trafford. He scored 253 goals in 559 games winning the Premier League five times, the League Cup three times, the Champions League and Europa League once, and the FA cup once. After departing his boyhood club Everton in 2004 to join the Red Devils, he returned to Goodison Park in 2017 before moving to DC United in MLS.

While he played in the nation's capital, his son made his first major highlight in a youth soccer game, scoring a long distance free kick that was reminiscent of his dad's prime. Kai celebrated as only a kid could: running towards the corner flag, jumping and spinning before landing on the ground and quickly getting back up.

If he even shows a fraction of the talent his dad did during his tenure with United, the Rooney name will continue to be one of the most famous surnames in English footballing history.