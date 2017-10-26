We may have found the fastest soccer player in the world and he's in Indonesia

It's not everyday that the Indonesian league gets some publicity. It's a small league with not a lot of financial backing and chances are you've never heard of one player in that league. But you need to. Terens Puhiri, who plays for Borneo FC Samarinda, may just be the fastest man on planet earth. It's like Lionel Messi and Usain Bolt combined, jacked up on Mountain Dew. Check out this goal video that his club posted:

His name is Terens Puhiri and he's the fastest man alive ⚡ #JayalahPesutEtam #GojekTravelokaLiga1 pic.twitter.com/GlzDDKNIxs — Borneo FC Samarinda (@PusamaniaBorneo) October 25, 2017

Looks like a cheetah with super powers. Unbelievable speed. If this were the NFL, the Oakland Raiders would draft him in a second.

It's quite stunning to see a soccer player have that type of speed and control. If he keeps doing more of this, we may just seem him at a bigger league. He's just 21, and from the looks of it, has some serious potential.