We may have found the fastest soccer player in the world and he's in Indonesia

The guy is something else and would probably have a 99 speed rating in FIFA

It's not everyday that the Indonesian league gets some publicity. It's a small league with not a lot of financial backing and chances are you've never heard of one player in that league. But you need to. Terens Puhiri, who plays for Borneo FC Samarinda, may just be the fastest man on planet earth. It's like Lionel Messi and Usain Bolt combined, jacked up on Mountain Dew. Check out this goal video that his club posted:

Looks like a cheetah with super powers. Unbelievable speed. If this were the NFL, the Oakland Raiders would draft him in a second. 

It's quite stunning to see a soccer player have that type of speed and control. If he keeps doing more of this, we may just seem him at a bigger league. He's just 21, and from the looks of it, has some serious potential. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories