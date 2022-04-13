The Champions League quarterfinals wrap up this week with the second legs of all four matchups taking place across Tuesday and Wednesday, all of which you can watch on Paramount+. Tuesday's slate saw Real Madrid finish off Chelsea in dramatic fashion and Villarreal shock Bayern Munich. On Wednesday, Manchester City head to Atletico Madrid and Liverpool host Benfica.

All matches are at 3 p.m. ET, and you can catch the action live on Paramount+. Our experts pick the matchups to watch, who is likely to score and more. See how they did on Tuesday, and what they think will happen on Wednesday:

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

Liverpool vs. Benfica

Date: Wednesday, April 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | Live stream: CBS and Paramount+

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, United Kingdom

Commentators: Clive Tyldesley and Rob Green (Sideline reporter: Jules Breech)

Odds: Benfica +675 ; Draw +390; Liverpool -255 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

One matchup to watch: Virgil van Dijk vs. Darwin Nunez. This will be fascinating to watch unfold given how vital the Uruguay hotshot is to the Portuguese giants' scoring threat. The only way that the Eagles are advancing is scoring more than once and their main route to goal will heavily feature Nunez which outlines the work Van Dijk and the Liverpool defense have in front of them. -- Jonathan Johnson

Most likely to score: Luis Diaz. I do not expect this one to be full of goals so I will go for Luis Diaz picking up where he left off in Portugal with an assist for Diogo Jota to score the only goal of the game. Alisson will be annoyed with Ibrahima Konate's role in him not keeping a clean sheet in Lisbon, but the Brazilian will likely have to earn any shutout here given Nunez's prowess in front of goal. -- Jonathan Johnson

Man of the Match pick: Thiago Alcantara. The 31-year-old Brazil-born Spain international has finally found his feet with Liverpool and that should continue with another scheming display at Anfield which sees him orchestrate the decisive moment of the match. -- Jonathan Johnson

Match prediction: Liverpool 1, Benfica 0. -- Jonathan Johnson







1-0 LIV 1-1 DRAW 1-0 LIV 2-0 LIV 3-0 LIV 3-0 LIV 2-0 LIV



Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester City

Date: Wednesday, April 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | Live stream: Paramount+

Location: Wanda Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain

Commentators: Pien Meulensteen and Karen Carney (Sideline reporter: Guillem Balagué)

Odds: Atletico +400; Draw +250; Man City -130; O/U: 2.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

One matchup to watch: Midfield battle. It's hard to pick out what specific matchup, because it is the entire unit that must change. Atletico posted a rare and insignificant 0.00 xG in the first leg, basically doing as much in attack as you and I. They have to get more numbers forward from the midfield, perhaps put Rodrigo de Paul a bit higher, and they must be more aggressive in attack. City, to counter, will look to keep the ball as long as they can and pick apart a defense that has to be a bit more aggressive as well. -- Roger Gonzalez

Most likely to score: Riyad Mahrez. He should be fresh as he didn't start against Liverpool, and Atleti concede quite a few free kicks. This just feels like a match where he could deliver on a set piece or from the wing. -- Roger Gonzalez

Man of the Match pick: Rodri. He won't get the honor because it won't be a sexy performance, but his calmness on the ball, ability to switch fields and just keep the midfield going will be crucial. Facing his former team, he won't need any extra motivation. -- Roger Gozalez

Match prediction: Atletico Madrid 1, Manchester City 1. Pep Guardiola's side get the opener and essentially cruise into the semifinals with only a consolation goal from Atleti keeping this close. -- Roger Gonzalez







1-0 LIV 1-1 DRAW 1-0 LIV 2-0 LIV 3-0 LIV 3-0 LIV 2-0 LIV



Real Madrid vs. Chelsea



Date: Tuesday, April 12 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | Live stream: CBS and Paramount+

Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu -- Madrid, Spain

Commentators: Peter Drury and Jim Beglin (Sideline reporter: Guillem Balagué)

Odds: Real +150; Draw +250; Chelsea +175; O/U: 2.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

One matchup to watch: Chelsea's left winger vs. Dani Carvajal. I'd want to say the Chelsea striker against the Real Madrid defense, but Thomas Tuchel's attack comes through the left so that's where I'll lean. Tuchel does have a decision to make between Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner in terms of who should get the start, but if the winger chosen can beat Carvajal to create chances for Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, Chelsea will have a good chance at scoring a few goals get back into this tie. -- Chuck Booth

Most likely to score a goal: Mason Mount. I don't see either side getting a clean sheet but I do see Mount getting on the scoresheet. For Chelsea to get back into things, their key players will have to step up in a big way in Madrid and Mount is as key as they come. With a goal and an assist, he'll make things much closer than they were in the first leg. -- Chuck Booth

Man of the Match pick: Reece James. In the golden age of fullbacks, James still shines through as one of the best. Dangerous from anywhere on the field, he'll come up with a stunner that helps secure the victory for Chelsea while also helping them control possession over Real Madrid. -- Chuck Booth

Match prediction: Real Madrid 1, Chelsea 2. Chelsea may win the match but I can't see them in Spain shutting out Real Madrid from advancing. The two-goal advantage will prove to be too much to overcome. -- Chuck Booth







1-0 LIV 1-1 DRAW 1-0 LIV 2-0 LIV 3-0 LIV 3-0 LIV 2-0 LIV



Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal

Date: Tuesday, April 12 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | Live stream: Paramount+

Location: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

Odds: Bayern -400 Draw +525; Villarreal +1000; O/U: 3.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

One matchup to watch: Juan Foyth vs. Alphonso Davies. This matchup was excellent viewing last week and could be just as vital this time around. The Canadian is only recently back in action and the Argentine's successful job in Spain ensured that his team were able to keep a clean sheet. The central defense also keeping the likes of Robert Lewandowski at bay will be hugely influential, but cutting off the supply to him is part of that battle. -- Jonathan Johnson

Most likely to score: Robert Lewandowski. I expect Bayern to score at least once and for this one to go beyond 90 so the Polish superstar wins that prediction while the most likely clean sheet will come from Manuel Neuer despite last week's shaky showing. If Villarreal keep a second consecutive shutout against the Germans, it is over for Julian Nagelsmann and his side. -- Jonathan Johnson

Man of the Match pick: Joshua Kimmich. Given that I anticipate Bayern ultimately going through to the semifinals, I will go for Kimmich as the major difference maker. The hosts cannot afford to repeat their showing in Spain and the Germany international plays as key a role in their fortunes as Lewandowski in these sorts of games. -- Jonathan Johnson

Match prediction: Bayern Munich 2, Villarreal 1 (Bayern to win on penalties). -- Jonathan Johnson







1-0 LIV 1-1 DRAW 1-0 LIV 2-0 LIV 3-0 LIV 3-0 LIV 2-0 LIV





