THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The long wait is over. After more than three months away, the Champions League is back in action today with a pair of matches: PSG vs. Bayern Munich and AC Milan vs. Tottenham -- both streaming, as always, on Paramount+.

Let's start with PSG-Bayern Munich. As our Jonathan Johnson writes, one would think Bayern's consistency gives them an edge over the up-and-down, injured Parisiens. As for his pick, though, he thinks the hosts will finally step up.

Johnson: "PSG's season hangs in the balance coming into this one after their Coupe de France defeat to bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille. Expect to see a focused and determined Christophe Galtier side raise their game by a few levels compared to some of the underwhelming displays they have produced of late. Do not be surprised if the hosts win by a goal and for both sides to score which will set things up nicely ahead of the return leg next month."

The rest of our experts, though, aren't so sure.

As for AC Milan-Tottenham, both are in the same tier of our Champions League Power Rankings, and deservedly so: Both have struggled since the restart from the World Cup break. But one side is closer to turning things around than the other, writes our James Benge.

You can see all of James' bold predictions here. I also really enjoyed Francesco Porzio's look at how a formation change could unleash Milan star Rafael Leao. Our Golazo! newsletter has you covered from every angle, so be sure to subscribe there as well.

North Carolina 's disappointing season continued with a home loss to No. 15 Miami .

's disappointing season continued with a home loss to . No. 6 Texas fell to Texas Tech .

. Duke coach Jon Scheyer is still not over the blown call Virginia.

Michigan State cancels all activities -- including athletics -- following on-campus shooting

Getty Images

Michigan State canceled all activities Tuesday and Wednesday after a shooting on the East Lansing campus left three dead and at least five injured. A campus-wide shelter-in-place order was issued on Monday night but lifted hours later after the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at an off-campus location.

At an emergency press conference late Monday night, interim deputy chief Chris Rozman said, "All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics, classes and all campus-related activities."

said, The cancellations include postponing the men's basketball home game scheduled for Wednesday against Minnesota.

The shooting began at about 8:18 p.m., when multiple 911 calls came in following shots heard at MSU's Berkey Hall.

For the latest updates on the story, click here.

Super Bowl LVIII odds: Who provides best value? 🏈

USATSI

The Chiefs are only entering their second full day as Super Bowl champion, but it's never too early to start talking about best bets for next year's title-winners, and our Jordan Dajani already has five value plays, including...

Dajani: "New York Jets (+3500) -- The Jets had a weird 2022 season. They crushed the draft, picking up the eventual Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year, the defense was the No. 4 unit in the NFL and won them several contests, yet the Jets still missed the playoffs. The issue, of course, was the quarterback position. New York is going to be in the market for a quarterback, and it should be viewed as an attractive destination."

That, of course, leads to one of the biggest questions of the offseason: How will the quarterback carousel spin? The next few months may revolve around a pair of former MVPs, writes our Cody Benjamin in his offseason preview.

Benjamin: "What's next for Aaron Rodgers? The Packers are reportedly open to trading Rodgers, seemingly ready to turn to former first-round pick Jordan Love, and there'd be no shortage of suitors. ... What happens with Lamar Jackson? The Ravens keep saying they want Jackson as their QB for the long haul, and they keep failing to actually meet the QB's contract demands ... with reports circulating that Baltimore is open to moving the injury-prone former MVP, suddenly a breakup doesn't feel out of the question."

Also, don't forget about Derek Carr, who will likely be a free agent in the coming hours (and have plenty of suitors) as well as Jimmy Garoppolo. Oh yeah, and we didn't forget about you completely, Chiefs fans. Our Shanna McCarriston ranked your nine potential Week 1 opponents.

Our first MLB Power Rankings for the upcoming season ⚾

It's good to be on top. The Astros found themselves there at season's end last year with a World Series triumph, and they find themselves there again in Matt Snyder's MLB Power Rankings heading into Spring Training.

"But didn't they lose Justin Verlander?" you ask.

Yup, they sure did. He joined the Mets. But it doesn't matter -- at least not enough to knock Houston down from the top, Matt says.

Snyder: "The Astros were 86-48 when Verlander didn't start, which is a 162-game pace of 104 wins. ... Framber Valdez is a frontline starter and right in the middle of his prime. ... Cristian Javier is soon turning 26 years old and ready to throw in the vicinity of 175 innings. He's a fine No. 2 with his high level of talent -- which we saw on display in his World Series start that resulted in a no-hitter. Lance McCullers only started eight games last season, coming off injury, so having him back for the full season also helps mitigate the Verlander loss. It might sound silly, but it's true: The Astros didn't need to retain Verlander."



Here's the top five of the power rankings:

1. Astros

2. Padres

3. Braves

4. Yankees

5. Mets

At the bottom of my personal power rankings of things MLB has decided to do is keep the extra-innings ghost runner -- meaning there will be a runner at second to start every half-inning of extra innings. Luckily this only applies to regular-season games, but I'm still not a fan. The rule was initially put in for the 60-game, COVID-disrupted 2020 season and stayed on a temporary basis for 2021 and 2022.

The MLB's joint competition committee, which includes six team representatives, four player representatives, and one umpire representative, pushed the change through unanimously.

From 'Malcolm in the Middle' to ... stock car racing? 🏎

Getty Images

You probably know Frankie Muniz from his "Malcolm in the Middle" stardom. What you may not know is that he's pursuing a stock car racing career, and he's set to make his ARCA Menards Series debut at Daytona in March. He's hoping to climb up NASCAR's ladder system.

And no, it's not just for show. Muniz has a team that's won on the ARCA Series before, and he finished top-10 in testing at Daytona. He spoke to our Steven Taranto in a wide-ranging interview, and here's one of my favorite parts:

Muniz: "I'm fortunate at 37 years old to be able to take a step back, look at all the things I've done in my life. I've been an actor, I've raced cars in the past, I was a drummer, I owned a bunch of businesses, owned an olive oil company. I've done a lot of things. But in that sense, I am choosing to be here right now. I want this, and I'm gonna work really, really hard for it."

You can read the entire story here.

What we're watching Tuesday 📺

⚽ Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+

⚽ AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 No. 18 Creighton at No. 24 Providence, 7 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Celtics at Bucks, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 No. 5 Kansas at Oklahoma State, 9 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Warriors at Clippers, 10 p.m. on TNT