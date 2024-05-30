On Saturday, June 1, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will meet in the Champions League final on CBS and Paramount+. While Real Madrid will be vying for their 15th Champions League title and first since 2022, Borussia Dortmund could win their first Champions League title since 1997.

Wembley Stadium in London will be the stage for this clash. England's national soccer stadium opened in 2007 replacing the old Wembley Stadium that stood since 1923. With a capacity of 90,000, Wembley is the largest stadium in Europe for now until the expected capacity of Barcelona's Camp Nou which is currently undergoing renovations.

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, June 1 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, June 1 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium -- London, England

: Wembley Stadium -- London, England TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Borussia Dortmund +420; Draw +330; Real Madrid -165

Wembley is no stranger to Champions League finals as this will be the fifth final held at the stadium but the first since 2013. The 1971, 1978, 1992, 2011, and 2013 finals all took place at Wembley and that 2013 one even saw Dortmund take part in it. The Black and Yellow would go on to lose that match to Bayern Munich but two players from that roster -- Mats Hummels and Marco Reus -- will likely be involved in the final. Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham will also be quite familiar with the stadium as it is his home representing England on the national stage.

UCL finals played at Wembley

1971: Ajax 2, Panathinaikos 0

1978: Liverpool 1, Club Brugge 0

1992: Sampdoria 0, Barcelona 1

2011: Barcelona 3, Manchester United 1

2013: Borussia Dortmund 1, Bayern Munich 2

A former Dortmund midfielder, Bellingham has quite a chance in this match after scoring 19 goals in league play for Los Blancos this season. Already clinching his first league title as a player for Real Madrid this season, he can now win a Champions League final in his home country as a perfect segway into a summer where he will have a chance to lead England to a title in the Euros.

Champions League final broadcast schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

