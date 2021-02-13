Both sides come into this Valentine's Day special at the Hawthorns hungry for three points to boost their respective Premier League missions. Hosts West Bromwich Albion need to close the gap on Fulham as both try to reel in the likes of Burnley in a bid to escape from relegation while visitors Manchester United need to keep the pressure on rivals and leaders City with a five-point gap likely to be stretched to eight by the game in hand that Pep Guardiola's men possess. West Brom have one win from their last six while United have won just two of their last six.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

West Brom: Sam Allardyce knew that he was walking into a difficult situation when he took over from Slaven Bilic and seven defeats from the 10 Premier League games played since his arrival has confirmed that. West Brom find themselves cut adrift with Fulham and Sheffield United in the drop zone and the eight points between Scott Parker's men and Burnley already seems huge. For the Baggies, it is 11 points and that appears insurmountable based on the fact that they have only put five goals on the board since the change of manager. However, after United is a run against teams in the bottom half of the table and that is where Allardyce will be targeting maximum survival points.

Manchester United: Two wins and three draws from six in the Premier League is hardly title form so it is no surprise that City have been able to open up a lead at the summit. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will rue the home defeat to Sheffield United and draws against Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton also saw the Red Devils drop points. With Chelsea, City and West Ham United on the horizon, points against West Brom and then Newcastle United are a must.

United to be given a tough time but to ultimately get the job done. Pick: West Brom 1-2 United.