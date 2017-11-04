West Ham vs. Liverpool live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Hammers hope to spring the upset against the Reds

Liverpool's pursuit of the top four continues on Saturday when the Reds travel to London to face West Ham United. The Hammers are just a point about the relegation zone with nine points from 10 matches while Liverpool rests sixth with 16 points, three behind fourth-place Chelsea. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

West Ham just can't get anything going in attack, and on Saturday that trend continues. The Reds hit the road and take all three points. Liverpool 4, West Ham 1. 

