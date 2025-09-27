West Ham are expected to turn to Nuno Espirito Santo after sacking Graham Potter on Saturday morning, according to CBS Sports sources.

Potter paid the price for West Ham's disastrous start to the season with the club making the move to replace him just two days before Everton's visit to the London Stadium. The Hammers have won one and lost their other five games across all competitions and had not enjoyed a particularly consistent upswing in form since the former Brighton and Chelsea manager was appointed in January.

Ranking top 10 available managers: Zinedine Zidane, Xavi make list as Jose Mourinho quickly joined Benfica Francesco Porzio

It should not take long for his successor to be confirmed. Barring any unlikely setbacks, Nuno is expected to take charge imminently, though it remains to be seen if he will be in the dugout for the Everton game. During spells at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest, Nuno earned a reputation for solid and effective football, leading the latter to seventh place in the Premier League and a first European season in 29 years.

Nuno's priority will be addressing a defense that has conceded a Premier League worst 13 goals in its five matches so far this season. Potter acknowledged that that had to improve in his final press conference on Friday afternoon, where he also revealed that he had had "positive talks" with the West Ham owners over his future.

The following morning brought confirmation of his sacking, West Ham's statement saying: "Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025/26 season have not matched expectations, and the board of directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team's position in the Premier League as soon as possible. The club can confirm that assistant coach Bruno Saltor, first team coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach, lead goalkeeper coach Casper Ankergren, and goalkeeper coach Linus Kandolin have also left with immediate effect."