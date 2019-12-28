West Ham United sacks Manuel Pellegrini after losing to Leicester City's backup squad

West Ham United has announced the departure of coach Manuel Pellegrini. The club made the announcement shortly after Saturday's 2-1 loss to a Leicester City side that played mostly backups, changing nine players from its previous game.

The Hammers started the season off well but have since entered a horrific run of form, seeing the club in the thick of the relegation battle in 17th place.

From the team:

West Ham United can confirm that Manuel Pellegrini has left the Club with immediate effect. Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold, along with the Board and everyone at West Ham United, would like to place on record their thanks to Manuel for his service over the past 18 months. Mr Sullivan said: "It is with great disappointment that we've had to make this decision. Manuel is a gentleman and it has been a real pleasure to work with someone of his caliber. "However, it has become clear that that a change is required to get the Club back on track in line with our ambitions this season. We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal."

