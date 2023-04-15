Arsenal will square off against West Ham United at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at London Stadium. West Ham United are 8-6-15 overall and 6-3-6 at home, while Arsenal are 23-4-3 overall and 11-2-2 on the road. The Hammers better be ready for this one, as Arsenal are 22-4-2 when favored to win this season. The Gunners might be making someone very happy this season: a $100 bet on them to win every English Premier League game so far would now be worth a respectable $2,928.11. West Ham can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 1-3-9 in that position.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League.

The expert has been on a roll, posting a 15-7 run (+8.79) on Champions League picks entering this week, bringing a profit of nearly $900 for $100 bettors. He's 48-46-1 on his soccer article picks overall for SportsLine.

West Ham vs. Arsenal money line: West Ham United: +490, Arsenal: -175, Draw: +295

West Ham vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

What you need to know about Arsenal

Arsenal haven't lost a Premier League match since February 15th, a trend which continued last Sunday. Arsenal and Liverpool played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each. The draw left the Gunners with a 23-4-3 record in league play.

Arsenal have been explosive offensively, scoring 72 goals this season, which ranks second in the Premier League. Arsenal have scored two or more goals in each of their last six league games and they'll be hungry for a win after settling for a point at Liverpool. Despite making just 18 appearances in league play, striker Gabriel Jesus has scored eight goals, including three in his last two games. Jesus recorded a brace in Arsenal's 4-1 victory over Leeds United on April 1, and he's registered seven shots this month.

What you need to know about West Ham United

Meanwhile, West Ham only had possession of the ball for 23% of the match but they didn't let that phase them last Saturday. They skirted past Fulham 1-0 thanks to an own goal by Harrison Reed in the 23rd minute. The success represented a nice turnaround for West Ham, who suffered a tough 5-1 defeat against Newcastle in the game prior.

West Ham are in a relegation fight, entering the weekend with 30 points, just three points clear of 18th-place Nottingham Forest. West Ham have scored 27 goals this season, while conceding 39 times. However, the Hammers have won two of their last three Premier League fixtures, so they'll enter Sunday's showdown with a bit of confidence.

