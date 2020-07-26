Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ West Ham United

Current Records: Aston Villa 9-21-7; West Ham United 10-19-8

What to Know

West Ham United managed to walk away from the road leg against Aston Villa with a draw. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday at Olympic Stadium. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest could be decided by whoever gets on the board.

On Wednesday, the Irons and Manchester United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Speaking of close games: Villa won by a goal, slipping past Arsenal 1-0.

Villa is in danger of relegation and need to secure a win here; we'll see if they are able to do so.

How To Watch

Who: West Ham United vs. Aston Villa

West Ham United vs. Aston Villa When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Olympic Stadium

Olympic Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Aston Villa and West Ham United have tied in their last two contests.