West Ham United vs. Bournemouth: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ West Ham United

Current Records: Bournemouth 5-10-5; West Ham United 5-10-4

What to Know

Bournemouth and West Ham United played to a draw in at Vitality Stadium and now head to at Olympic Stadium to break the series tie. Bournemouth is staying on the road on Wednesday, facing off against West Ham at 12:30 p.m. ET at Olympic Stadium. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Bournemouth came up short against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, falling 2-0.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but West Ham was not quite Leicester City's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The Irons lost 2-1 to Leicester.

Bournemouth are 5-10-5 (20 points) and the Irons are 5-10-4 (19 points), so if the Irons win they will leapfrog Bournemouth in the standings.

How To Watch

  • Who: West Ham United vs. Bournemouth
  • When: Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Olympic Stadium
  • TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bournemouth have won three out of their last seven games against West Ham United.

  • Sep 28, 2019 - West Ham United 2 vs. Bournemouth 2
  • Jan 19, 2019 - Bournemouth 2 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Aug 18, 2018 - Bournemouth 2 vs. West Ham United 1
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Bournemouth 1 vs. West Ham United 1
  • Dec 26, 2017 - West Ham United 3 vs. Bournemouth 3
  • Mar 11, 2017 - Bournemouth 3 vs. West Ham United 2
  • Aug 21, 2016 - West Ham United 1 vs. Bournemouth 0
