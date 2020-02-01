West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ West Ham United

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 6-11-7; West Ham United 6-13-5

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United played to a draw in at American Express Community Stadium and now head to at Olympic Stadium to break the series tie. Brighton will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Olympic Stadium at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Brighton came up short against Bournemouth last week, falling 3-1.

Meanwhile, West Ham came up short against Liverpool on Wednesday, falling 2-0.

Brighton are 6-11-7 (25 points) and West Ham is 6-13-5 (23 points), so if the Irons win they will leapfrog Brighton in the standings.

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion won three meetings and tied two meetings in their last five contests with West Ham United.