West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion soccer game
Who's Playing
Brighton & Hove Albion @ West Ham United
Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 6-11-7; West Ham United 6-13-5
What to Know
Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United played to a draw in at American Express Community Stadium and now head to at Olympic Stadium to break the series tie. Brighton will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Olympic Stadium at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Brighton came up short against Bournemouth last week, falling 3-1.
Meanwhile, West Ham came up short against Liverpool on Wednesday, falling 2-0.
Brighton are 6-11-7 (25 points) and West Ham is 6-13-5 (23 points), so if the Irons win they will leapfrog Brighton in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Olympic Stadium
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Brighton & Hove Albion won three meetings and tied two meetings in their last five contests with West Ham United.
- Aug 17, 2019 - West Ham United 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Jan 02, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. West Ham United 2
- Oct 05, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. West Ham United 0
- Feb 03, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. West Ham United 1
- Oct 20, 2017 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. West Ham United 0
