West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time

Who's Playing

West Ham United (home) vs. Crystal Palace (away)

Current Records: West Ham United 3-1-3; Crystal Palace 3-2-2

What to Know

Crystal Palace has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Crystal Palace and West Ham United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET at Olympic Stadium. Crystal Palace has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so West Ham United's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Crystal Palace kept a clean sheet against Norwich City on Saturday. Crystal Palace didn't even let Norwich onto the board and left with a 2-0 win.

The Irons went toe to toe with Bournemouth and left on equal footing. They ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

The Irons are 3-1-3 (12 points) and Crystal Palace is 3-2-2 (11 points), so if Crystal Palace wins they will leapfrog the Irons in the standings.

How To Watch

West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Olympic Stadium

Series History

West Ham United won three meetings and tied three meetings in their last six contests with Crystal Palace.