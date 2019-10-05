West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time
How to watch West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace soccer game
Who's Playing
West Ham United (home) vs. Crystal Palace (away)
Current Records: West Ham United 3-1-3; Crystal Palace 3-2-2
What to Know
Crystal Palace has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Crystal Palace and West Ham United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET at Olympic Stadium. Crystal Palace has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so West Ham United's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Crystal Palace kept a clean sheet against Norwich City on Saturday. Crystal Palace didn't even let Norwich onto the board and left with a 2-0 win.
The Irons went toe to toe with Bournemouth and left on equal footing. They ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.
The Irons are 3-1-3 (12 points) and Crystal Palace is 3-2-2 (11 points), so if Crystal Palace wins they will leapfrog the Irons in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Olympic Stadium
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
West Ham United won three meetings and tied three meetings in their last six contests with Crystal Palace.
- Feb 09, 2019 - West Ham United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Dec 08, 2018 - West Ham United 3 vs. Crystal Palace 2
- Jan 30, 2018 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. West Ham United 1
- Oct 28, 2017 - West Ham United 2 vs. Crystal Palace 2
- Jan 14, 2017 - West Ham United 3 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Oct 15, 2016 - West Ham United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
