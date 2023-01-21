The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ West Ham United

Current Records: Everton 3-10-6; West Ham United 4-12-3

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Everton is headed to London Stadium to take on West Ham United with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Both clubs are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

On Saturday, Everton fell a goal shy of Southampton, losing 2-1.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but West Ham was not quite Wolverhampton's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The Irons lost 1-0 to Wolves.

In the teams' previous meeting last September, Everton won by a goal, slipping past West Ham 1-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Everton since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more.

How To Watch

Who: West Ham United vs. Everton

West Ham United vs. Everton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Everton have won six out of their last 13 games against West Ham United.