The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Everton @ West Ham United
- Current Records: Everton 3-10-6; West Ham United 4-12-3
What to Know
Everton is headed to London Stadium to take on West Ham United with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Both clubs are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
On Saturday, Everton fell a goal shy of Southampton, losing 2-1.
Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but West Ham was not quite Wolverhampton's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The Irons lost 1-0 to Wolves.
In the teams' previous meeting last September, Everton won by a goal, slipping past West Ham 1-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Everton since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more.
How To Watch
- Who: West Ham United vs. Everton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: London Stadium
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History
Everton have won six out of their last 13 games against West Ham United.
- Sep 18, 2022 - Everton 1 vs. West Ham United 0
- Apr 03, 2022 - West Ham United 2 vs. Everton 1
- Oct 17, 2021 - West Ham United 1 vs. Everton 0
- May 09, 2021 - Everton 1 vs. West Ham United 0
- Jan 01, 2021 - West Ham United 1 vs. Everton 0
- Jan 18, 2020 - Everton 1 vs. West Ham United 1
- Oct 19, 2019 - Everton 2 vs. West Ham United 0
- Mar 30, 2019 - Everton 2 vs. West Ham United 0
- Sep 16, 2018 - West Ham United 3 vs. Everton 1
- May 13, 2018 - West Ham United 3 vs. Everton 1
- Nov 29, 2017 - Everton 4 vs. West Ham United 0
- Apr 22, 2017 - Everton 0 vs. West Ham United 0
- Oct 30, 2016 - Everton 2 vs. West Ham United 0