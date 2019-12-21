West Ham United vs. Liverpool: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch West Ham United vs. Liverpool soccer game
Who's Playing
Liverpool @ West Ham United
Current Records: Liverpool 16-0-1; West Ham United 5-8-4
What to Know
Liverpool and West Ham United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Olympic Stadium. Liverpool is coming into the matchup hot, not having lost a matchup yet.
The Reds kept a clean sheet against Watford on Saturday. Liverpool escaped their match against Watford unscathed, winning 2-0.
Meanwhile, West Ham slipped by Southampton 1-0 on Saturday. The West Ham United offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the contest anyway.
Their wins bumped Liverpool to 16-0-1 and West Ham to 5-8-4. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- Who: West Ham United vs. Liverpool
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Olympic Stadium
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
