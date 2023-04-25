Slowly, West Ham has put together a run of form that just may keep them safe from relegation from the Premier League. The Hammers are now six points clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand on the teams behind them, while also balancing Europa Conference League duties. No lead is safe at this stage of the season, but realistically they can soon begin to expect to be in the Premier League next season. That's of course, if Liverpool's buzzsaw of an attack doesn't take their form off track.

While defensively the Reds are in shambles, they've scored 11 goals in their last three games and Jurgen Klopp's front three of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Cody Gakpo have been undefendable. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been given more freedom to create attacking chances and the results are showing which will give West Ham quite a challenge even with Liverpool's struggles away from Anfield.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Apr. 26 | Time : 2:45 p.m.

: Wednesday, Apr. 26 | : 2:45 p.m. Location : London Stadium -- London

: London Stadium -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: West Ham +290; Draw +270; Liverpool -117 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

West Ham United: Only Gianluca Scamacca will miss the match but with Michail Antonio's current form, the Hammers know where their goals will come from so the Italian striker's absence isn't a great loss. Scoring three goals in the last week between Conference League and Premier League play, Antonio could be entering a hot streak just when the club needs one most. As they inch closer to staying in the league, it will be curious to see how mush West Ham rotates to stay fresh for Europe but it's not a luxury that they have just yet. But with a strong result against Liverpool, their situation will begin to look much better.

Liverpool: Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino will miss the match while Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay are out for the season but that's it for Liverpool's injury report. Luis Diaz has been regaining fitness and while the front three's form is too strong for him to start this match, he'll be back knocking on the door of the starting XI sooner than later. The Reds are getting healthy at the right time of the season so that they can continue to push for a European spot and it feels more likely that they'll secure one by the day.

Prediction

With both teams in form, this is a game that will feature goals but West Ham's defense will struggle to contain Liverpool's star-studded attack, ultimately coming up short in the match. Pick: West Ham United 1, Liverpool 3