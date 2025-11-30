After yet another loss at Anfield, Liverpool will go on the road to face West Ham United. Sometimes, when a team is struggling it can be good to get away from home, but there will still be pressure. While the Hammers are only one point above the relegation zone on goal difference, they're currently closer to Liverpool in 13th place than the Reds are to Arsenal in first. Liverpool are already 11 points off the title by the end of November, and while they would have wanted to retain their league title, things are a bit more dire, where they'll need to right the ship as pressure is building on manager Arne Slot.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch West Ham United vs. Liverpool, odds

Date : Sunday, Nov. 30 | Time : 9:05 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 30 | : 9:05 a.m. ET Location : London Stadium -- London

: London Stadium -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: West Ham United +350; Draw +320; Liverpool -145

Predicted lineups

West Ham United: Alphonse Areola, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo, Malick Diouf, Matheus Fernandes, Freddie Potts, Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen, Callum Wilson, Crysencio Summerville

Liverpool: Alisson, Andrew Roberson, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak

Player to watch

Virgil Van Dijk will be key to Liverpool's performance as the defense needs to improve for them to accomplish anything this season. Consistency was key to them last campaign to get back to that, the Dutchman has to be able to keep the defense in check. While it's not all on him, as the leader of the defense, things need to improve quickly before things slip away on all fronts.

Prediction

West Ham may have improved under Nuno Espirito Santo, but away from home, Liverpool will be able to labor to a win. It's a match where the Reds will likely fall behind at the start but claw back by halftime before grabbing a narrow win away at the London Stadium. Pick: West Ham United 1, Liverpool 2