West Ham United vs. Manchester City: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's Premier League game

Manchester City and West Ham United will face off 7:30 a.m. ET Aug. 10 at Olympic Stadium to kick off their 2019 PL seasons.

Last year, Manchester City took it all, winning the PL with 98 points and a 32-4-2 record. As for West Ham United, they finished smack in the middle of the pack (10th) with a 15-16-7 record.

Manchester City took both legs last year, so West Ham United will be looking to save face and get some revenge. Keep up-to-date with this and all the PL events at CBSSports.com.