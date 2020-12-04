Two of the Premier League's form sides face off at the London Stadium with West Ham bidding to extend their impressive record against the competition's biggest names when they welcome 2,000 fans to their game with Manchester United.

The first Premier League match to host supporters since March has come at a good time for the Hammers, winners of their last three and fifth in the table after shrewdly negotiating a tough start to the season. Manchester United have also won three in succession albeit making heavy weather of West Bromwich Albion and Southampton.

Here is how you can watch and all the information you need to know

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Dec. 5

: Saturday, Dec. 5 Time : 3:00pm ET

: 3:00pm ET Location : London Stadium -- London, England

: London Stadium -- London, England TV: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Odds: West Ham +260; Draw +240; Manchester United +110 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

West Ham: There was a reason why David Moyes was among the favourites for the sack race at the start of the season. West Ham's early season fixture list was brutal with six of last term's top eight to be played in their opening eight games. A return of eight points was thoroughly impressive for a side that have proven to be deadly on the counter-attack.

"First and foremost the gaffer is big on being hard to break down and hard to beat without the ball and then when we win the ball back we know we can counter with Michail [Antonio]'s pace up front, me and Pablo [Fornals] out on the wings and the two wing-backs," Jarrod Bowen told CBS Sports last month. Even without the injured Antonio that could be a gameplan to cause real problems for Manchester United.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Manchester United: A tame midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain brought those familiar questions over what level this team can realistically achieve under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Too often it seems two steps forward and followed by as many back and this team remains heavily reliant on Bruno Fernandes.

That will be even more apparent if Marcus Rashford fails to shake off a shoulder issue and Anthony Martial proves unable to extricate himself from an early season slump.

Prediction

West Ham's fine form this season has been no fluke and they have the personnel that will suit a counter-attacking gameplan that can find space in behind Manchester United's full-backs. The Red Devils have quality aplenty in attack but may risk being picked off at the other end. PICK: Draw(+240)