Just when it matters most, West Ham are keeping distance between the relegation zone and themselves but not due to their own form with the team losing three straight games. Hosting Manchester United, things might not get much better in what has become a must-win match for both teams. Liverpool are creeping into the top-four conversation but a United win could give them enough breathing room to secure a Champions League place.

With margins so thin, points are at a premium all around the league which makes games like this one that should be mismatches closer than expected.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Date : Sunday, May 7 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 7 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : London Stadium -- London, England

: London Stadium -- London, England TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

None | Peacock Odds: West Ham United +245; Draw +270; Manchester United -101 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

West Ham United: With a Europa Conference League semifinal versus AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, David Moyes will have to keep one eye on fighting relegation with another on Europe, especially with a number of key players not at 100%. Tomas Soucek, Nayef Aguerd, and Declan Rice have all been dealing with an illness this week but they could be available for the match. Moyes will also be without Kurt Zouma due to an ankle issue. With the team needing the points, anyone who can play will but it could jeopardize fitness for a match that is just as important later in the week.

Manchester United: With Liverpool's victory, this match got a whole lot more important to the Red Devils. Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane will still be unavailable which will likely see Luke Shaw continue at center back. Alejandro Garnacho has returned to training but the match may come too soon for him.

Prediction

West Ham will score a goal but it won't be enough to see out a victory as they run out of energy later in the match allowing Manchester United to score a late winner. Pick: West Ham United 1, Manchester United 2