West Ham United vs. Norwich City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
How to watch West Ham United vs. Norwich City soccer game
Who's Playing
West Ham United (home) vs. Norwich City (away)
Current Records: West Ham United 1-1-1; Norwich City 1-2-0
What to Know
Norwich City have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against West Ham United at 10 a.m. ET at Olympic Stadium. West Ham will be strutting in after a victory while Norwich will be stumbling in from a loss.
On Saturday, Norwich fell a goal short of Chelsea, losing 2-3. West Ham left their first game against Watford this season with a spring in their step. West Ham came out on top against Watford by a score of 3-1. Since West Ham won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Watford's future revenge in the next leg.
Norwich City's defeat took them down to 1-2 while West Ham United's win pulled them up to 1-1-1. A win for Norwich would reverse both their bad luck and West Ham United's good luck. We'll see if Norwich manages to pull off that tough task or if West Ham keeps their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- Who: West Ham United vs. Norwich City
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Olympic Stadium
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.
