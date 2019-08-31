West Ham United vs. Norwich City updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday

Norwich City have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out this coming Saturday. They will square off against West Ham United at 10 a.m. ET at Olympic Stadium. West Ham will be strutting in after a victory while Norwich will be stumbling in from a loss.

This past Saturday, Norwich fell a goal short of Chelsea, losing 2-3. Meanwhile, West Ham left their first game against Watford this season with a spring in their step. West Ham came out on top against Watford by a score of 3-1. Since West Ham won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Watford's future revenge in the next leg.

Norwich City's defeat took them down to 1-2 while West Ham United's win pulled them up to 1-1-1. A win for Norwich would reverse both their bad luck and West Ham United's good luck. We'll see if Norwich manages to pull off that tough task or if West Ham keeps their momentum going instead.