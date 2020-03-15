West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

How to watch West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton soccer game

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ West Ham United

Current Records: Wolverhampton 10-6-13; West Ham United 7-16-6

What to Know

Wolverhampton is headed to Olympic Stadium to take on West Ham United with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. Wolves will head out on the road to face off against West Ham at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday. Wolverhampton will be hoping to build upon the 2-0 win they picked up against West Ham when they previously played in December of last year.

This past Saturday, Wolverhampton and Brighton & Hove Albion ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Speaking of close games: West Ham fell a goal short of Arsenal this past Saturday, losing 1-0.

After their draw, Wolverhampton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if the Irons are willing to oblige them.

How To Watch

  • Who: West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton
  • When: Sunday at 10 a.m. ET
  • Where: Olympic Stadium
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wolverhampton have won all of the meetings they've played against West Ham United in the last five years.

  • Dec 04, 2019 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Jan 29, 2019 - Wolverhampton 3 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Sep 01, 2018 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. West Ham United 0
