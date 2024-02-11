Fresh from reviving their title challenge against Liverpool on Sunday, Arsenal face what has proven to be a major test for them of late as they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham. David Moyes has already downed his north London opponents twice this season, dumping them out of the EFL Cup before then securing a smash-and-grab win at the Emirates Stadium just after Christmas, but it has been 99 years since West Ham have beaten Arsenal three times in a season.

That defeat last time Mikel Arteta's side met the Irons saw Arsenal lurch deeper in what seemed to be a mini crisis but results have turned for them just as Moyes has once more found the spotlight shining on him after a disappointing run of results. Will the current form trajectories continue this weekend? Here is what you need to know about the Premier League clash:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 11 | 9 a.m. ET Location: London Stadium -- London

TV: USA

USA fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: West Ham +480; Draw +333; Arsenal - 200

Storylines

West Ham: In another of those seasons where the league table tells you precious little about the football West Ham are playing, murmurings of dissatisfaction are spreading around the London Stadium with Moyes' side having drawn four and lost two since they won at the Emirates back in December. Beyond even the results there have long been Hammers fans who have not taken kindly to their manager's more conservative brand of football no matter that it has largely brought solid league finishes and a Europa Conference League.

"There have been a lot of years where it has not been that good," said Moyes. "Last year, we had an unbelievable year, you know, maybe not in our league position, but if you want to talk about that, in the two years before, we had unbelievable league positions. We're pushing again this year.

"We have to keep working hard to make it happen. You have to find a way to challenge all the top teams and we've been trying to do that. We've beaten Manchester United once this year, we've beaten Tottenham once this year, we've beaten Arsenal twice, and Chelsea once."

Arsenal: Last week's win affords Arteta the sort of selection headaches that most managers would relish. Jorginho excelled but in a game where Arsenal will see more of the ball is there an argument to bring in Emile Smith Rowe? Given Kai Havertz's best games often come as a center forward -- or perhaps one of two number 10s -- is there a case to be made for keeping him in the XI even if Gabriel Jesus is fit? Is the returning Takehiro Tomiyasu the man to quell the Mohamed Kudus threat?

Prediction

The London Stadium rarely makes for an easy trip for Arsenal and that won't change on Sunday. However, they should have the quality to ultimately get the win. PICK: West Ham 1, Arsenal 2