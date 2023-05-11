The 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League semifinals will begin on Thursday with a first-leg matchup between West Ham United and AZ Alkmaar on Paramount+. West Ham United are 15th in the English Premier League, but remain unbeaten in this competition and can earn a spot in the UEFA Europa League next season with a championship. Meanwhile, AZ Alkmaar are fourth in the Dutch Eredivisie and coming off a penalty-shootout win over Belgian side RSC Anderlecht in the quarterfinals. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from London Stadium is set for 3:00 p.m. ET. The latest West Ham vs. Alkmaar odds from Caesars Sportsbook list West Ham as the -185 favorites (risk $185 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Alkmaar the +470 underdogs. A draw is priced at +275 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch West Ham vs. AZ Alkmaar

West Ham vs. AZ Alkmaar date: Thursday, May 11

West Ham vs. AZ Alkmaar time: 3 p.m. ET

West Ham vs. AZ Alkmaar live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Europa Conference League picks for AZ Alkmaar vs. West Ham

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 82-63-4 on all soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 25 units for his followers.

For West Ham vs. AZ Alkmaar, Eimer is playing both teams to score for a -110 payout. These two clubs were both sleepwalking to an extent in their first-leg matchup during the quarterfinals, with West Ham drawing 1-1 against KAA Gent, while AZ Alkmaar found themselves down 2-0 to RSC Anderlecht.

However, both clubs found their footing in the second leg, with West Ham delivering a 4-1 victory and AZ erasing the deficit with a 2-0 victory of their own before going on to win in penalties. Both teams have now scored in six of the last nine AZ Alkmaar matches in the UECL, while both teams have also scored in six of nine West Ham matches across all competitions. Stream the game here.

