Two teams struggling near the bottom of the English Premier League table face off on Monday when Brentford hosts West Ham. It's been an abysmal start for West Ham, who enter Monday 19th in the Premier League standings. Brentford isn't much better, either, sitting 16th.

Kickoff from Craven Cottage in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. In the latest West Ham vs. Brentford odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, West Ham is +150 on the money line (wager $100 to win $150) while the Brentford is +185. A draw is priced at +240, and the total is 2.5 (Over -105, Under -120). Before locking in your bets for West Ham vs. Brentford, you'll want to see what expert Martin Green has to say about this match.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets and analysis for West Ham vs. Brentford on Monday.

West Ham vs. Brentford picks

Both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals -120 (0.5 units)

West Ham draw no bet -125 (0.5 units)

Jarrod Bowen to score or assist +120 (0.5 units)

West Ham will try to drag themselves out of the relegation zone when they face Brentford at the London Stadium on Monday.

The Hammers are 19th in the Premier League table after losing five out of seven games so far this season. They fired manager Graham Potter last month, and new boss Nuno Espírito Santo is now trying to turn things around.

His teams tend to be disciplined in defense and dangerous on the counterattack, so he should be able to steer them out of relegation danger. However, the Hammers desperately need a morale-boosting win, so they should be fired up for this clash with Brentford.

Bowen is West Ham's main goal threat

Jarrod Bowen has cemented his status as West Ham's star player this season. The Hammers' captain has scored three goals in seven games, and he always looks dangerous down the right flank.

Fellow forwards Niclas Füllkrug, Crysencio Summerville, and Lucas Paquetá have struggled, so Bowen has been carrying his team in the early weeks of the campaign. He has the pace, movement and finishing ability to cause problems for Brentford in this game.

Füllkrug is now injured, so Callum Wilson could deputize. Wilson is an experienced forward, who scored 89 Premier League goals during previous stints at Bournemouth and Newcastle.

However, Nuno left him on the bench in West Ham's last game – a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal. The West Ham manager opted to send on young striker Callum Marshall instead.

Marshall had never previously made a senior appearance for West Ham, so that represented a vote of no confidence in Wilson. Nuno could entrust Marshall with leading the line against Brentford, or he may opt to deploy Paquetá or Bowen as a false nine instead.

Either way, West Ham will be understrength in attack, so there will be even more responsibility on Bowen's shoulders.

Nuno is also trying to toughen up West Ham's defense, but he has a lot of work to do. The Hammers have only kept one clean sheet in seven games this season, and they've conceded an average of 2.29 goals per match. That suggests they will struggle to keep Brentford at bay in this game.

Brentford struggle on the road

Brentford were dealt a triple blow in the summer. Long-serving manager Thomas Frank left to join Tottenham, bringing an end to his seven-year reign.

Star forward Bryan Mbeumo moved to Man Utd, and striker Yoan Wissa then forced through a transfer to Newcastle. Mbeumo and Wissa were two of the deadliest forwards in the Premier League last season, scoring a combined 39 goals.

The Bees could now be dragged into a relegation battle. They're currently 16th in the table, with two wins, a draw, and four defeats from seven games. That leaves them just three points clear of West Ham, so this is a big game for both teams.

Brentford have also kept just one clean sheet in seven matches so far, so this promises to be a high-scoring game. The Bees clearly miss Mbeumo and Wissa, but Brazilian striker Igor Thiago has stepped up. He's scored four goals in seven matches, and he looks capable of exploiting West Ham's defensive weaknesses.

It could be a tight game, but home advantage may ultimately swing things in West Ham's favor. Brentford don't travel well: they've lost all three of their away games so far this season.

West Ham have also lost all of their home matches, but this represents a golden opportunity to turn their faltering season around. Nuno has won three of his six games against Brentford as a manager, so he knows how to get the job done against the Bees, and he could steer West Ham to a much-needed victory on Monday.