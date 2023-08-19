West Ham United and Chelsea meet on Sunday in the second round of Premier League games with both sides looking for their first success this season. The Hammers drew 1-1 with Bournemouth while the Blues tied Liverpool by the same score on opening day. Mauricio Pochettino's men lost Reece James to injury against the Reds but could be set to debut both Moises Caicedo and Renato Lavia as they remain busy in the transfer market. David Moyes has two new faces of his own to call on with Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse now added to his squad.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, August 20 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 20 | 11:30 a.m. ET Location: London Stadium -- London, England

London Stadium -- London, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo

USA Network | Fubo Odds: West Ham +250; Draw: +250; Chelsea +105

Team news

West Ham: Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse could debut after their moves to London Stadium while Lucas Paqueta remains a Hammer for the time being. Mohammed Kudus and Konstantinos Mavropanos are being targeted by Moyes to further boost his options but neither are likely to be done in time for this game.

Potential West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio.

Chelsea: Reece James is back in the treatment room while Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Armando Broja, Christopher Nkunku and Marcus Bettinelli all remain out of action through various injuries. Malo Gusto could get a chance to impress with no James while Caicedo and Lavia will hope to feature at some point.

Potential Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Chilwell; Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

Prediction

This one could be tricky for Chelsea but they should have enough firepower to down West Ham and to get their first three-point haul on the board. The Hammers will likely push the Blues close but Pochettino should come out on top ahead of Moyes. Pick: West Ham 1, Chelsea 2.