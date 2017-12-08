West Ham vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Blues are expected to take down their fellow Londoners
Chelsea goes to West Ham on Saturday to kick off this week's Premier League action, as Antonio Conte's men am to continue its battle for a top four spot.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Blues get two goals from Alvaro Morata and three points to continue in the top four of the league.
