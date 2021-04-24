Chelsea greatly boosted their top four chances in the Premier League with a crucial 1-0 win at West Ham United on Saturday. The Blues got a first-half goal from Timo Werner that proved to be the difference as the Hammers were reduced to 10 men in the second half.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

West Ham ratings

Name Minutes How did they do? Rating (GK) Lukasz Fabianski 90 Made some really strong saves and kept his team in the first. Could do nothing on the winning goal as it came with pace and from close range. 6 (DEF) Fabien Balbuena 81 Received a red card in the second half on a follow through from a clearance. It was a harsh decision. Was playing well up until then. 6 (DEF) Angelo Ogbonna 90 Led his team in tackles, intercepted the ball well and was strong in the air. But he was way out of position on the goal. 5 (DEF) Issa Diop 90 A monster in the air, winning every ball. Also did well to get wide and defend crosses. Did a bit of everything. 7 (MID) Vladimir Coufal 90 Very good for most of the match, though he probably could have applied more pressure ahead of Chelsea's goal. Other than that, he was just efficient and smart with the ball. 6 (MID) Mark Noble 69 Offered very little. His passing was accuracy but didn't cause any danger. Was taken off in the second half with his team looking for more in attack. 4 (MID) Ryan Fredericks 83 Sloppy, wasted a decent chance early on and seemed far from comfortable. This was a big chance to earn more minutes, and he did the opposite. 4 (MID) Tomas Soucek 90 The effort was there, but he was very poor defensively. In attack, he was the team's biggest threat, but that doesn't say much. He had just one shot. 5 (FWD) Jesse Lingard 90 Had three looks on frame but they weren't very good. He struggled running at the Chelsea defense which closed down well. 5 (FWD) Pablo Fornals 69 Played in attack and did nothing right. He couldn't connect a dangerous pass, created very little and never looked like even a remote threat to do much. 4 (FWD) Jarrod Bowen 90 Quiet, just like the rest of the West Ham attack. Struggled with Chelsea's physical play and could't create anything out wide. 5 Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating Manuel Lanzini Noble (69') Created no chances and had no shots in 21 minutes. That's all you need to know. 5 Said Benrahma Fornals (69') Came off the bench and had a shot but failed to find the space to get a look on goal. 5.5 Ben Johnson Fredericks (83') Late cameo and wasn't involved. N/A Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating David Moyes 3 Was missing some key players, and it showed. You just have to wonder how this game turns out with Declan Rice and Michael Antonio. Top four probably gone now, but they'll continue to fight. 5

Chelsea ratings