Chelsea greatly boosted their top four chances in the Premier League with a crucial 1-0 win at West Ham United on Saturday. The Blues got a first-half goal from Timo Werner that proved to be the difference as the Hammers were reduced to 10 men in the second half.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
West Ham ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Lukasz Fabianski
|90
Made some really strong saves and kept his team in the first. Could do nothing on the winning goal as it came with pace and from close range.
6
(DEF) Fabien Balbuena
|81
Received a red card in the second half on a follow through from a clearance. It was a harsh decision. Was playing well up until then.
6
(DEF) Angelo Ogbonna
|90
Led his team in tackles, intercepted the ball well and was strong in the air. But he was way out of position on the goal.
5
(DEF) Issa Diop
|90
A monster in the air, winning every ball. Also did well to get wide and defend crosses. Did a bit of everything.
7
(MID) Vladimir Coufal
|90
Very good for most of the match, though he probably could have applied more pressure ahead of Chelsea's goal. Other than that, he was just efficient and smart with the ball.
6
(MID) Mark Noble
|69
Offered very little. His passing was accuracy but didn't cause any danger. Was taken off in the second half with his team looking for more in attack.
4
(MID) Ryan Fredericks
|83
Sloppy, wasted a decent chance early on and seemed far from comfortable. This was a big chance to earn more minutes, and he did the opposite.
4
(MID) Tomas Soucek
|90
The effort was there, but he was very poor defensively. In attack, he was the team's biggest threat, but that doesn't say much. He had just one shot.
5
(FWD) Jesse Lingard
|90
Had three looks on frame but they weren't very good. He struggled running at the Chelsea defense which closed down well.
5
(FWD) Pablo Fornals
|69
Played in attack and did nothing right. He couldn't connect a dangerous pass, created very little and never looked like even a remote threat to do much.
4
(FWD) Jarrod Bowen
|90
Quiet, just like the rest of the West Ham attack. Struggled with Chelsea's physical play and could't create anything out wide.
5
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Manuel Lanzini
|Noble (69')
Created no chances and had no shots in 21 minutes. That's all you need to know.
5
Said Benrahma
|Fornals (69')
Came off the bench and had a shot but failed to find the space to get a look on goal.
5.5
Ben Johnson
|Fredericks (83')
Late cameo and wasn't involved.
N/A
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
David Moyes
|3
Was missing some key players, and it showed. You just have to wonder how this game turns out with Declan Rice and Michael Antonio. Top four probably gone now, but they'll continue to fight.
5
Chelsea ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Ratings
(GK) Edouard Mendy
|90
Did not have a whole lot to worry about in this one as his backline performed well. Dealt with two shots and never seemed too threatened.
6
(DEF) Antonio Rudiger
|90
Won all of his tackles, recovered the ball well, was strong in the air and gave West Ham nothing. A fine display from the German.
8
(DEF) Andreas Christensen
|90
Quick to clear out any dangerous, but he did not have to make one tackle. That tells you just how little West Ham did in attack. Owes his midfield a thanks.
6
(DEF) Thiago Silva
|90
Also didn't have to make a tackle. Had his way with West Ham and never had to worry about anything.
6
(MID) Jorginho
|90
Sat deep and was hardly involved going forward. Completed over 90 percent of his passes, helping get the ball from left to right and vice versa.
6
(MID) N'Golo Kante
|90
A tackling machine, he also shielded the ball so well, giving West Ham nothing. His positioning to receive the ball was key.
8
(MID) Ben Chilwell
|90
Did a great job to get down the left and created a team-high three chances. His assist was a perfectly placed ball with pace into the box. Delivered.
7
(MID) Cesar Azpilicueta
|86
Was annoying in defense, applying pressure and playing quickly into space. Also created a couple chances in attack. Continues to be under appreciated.
6
(FWD) Christian Pulisic
|74
Not bad from the American. Was able to create a couple chances and had a decent look himself. Came off with just over 15 minutes to go. Saving him for Champions League
6
(FWD) Timo Werner
|87
Had six shots and finished the one that mattered most. His run into the box was great, and his composure even more so. Encouraging.
8
(FWD) Mason Mount
|90
Very good from the young English star. His passing was exceptional, he created a team-high three chances and came close to scoring. Finished with six shots.
7
|Subs
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
|Hakim Ziyech
|Pulisic (74')
|Strong showing off the bench. Almost put the game away, getting three shots in 16 minutes.
|6
Reece James
|Azpilicueta (86')
Late sub.
N/A
Tammy Abraham
|Werner (87')
Time-wasting sub.
N/A
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Thomas Tuchel
|3
Another win, another cleansheet, and no major injury concerns heading into a huge week. This team continues to respond to him, though he wants that attack to be a bit sharper. They'll work on that this week ahead of facing Real Madrid.
8