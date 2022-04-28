Two unfamiliar foes will meet for the first time in over 30 years when West Ham United hosts Eintracht Frankfurt for the first leg of the 2022 UEFA Europa League semi-final on Thursday. The two sides haven't seen each other in European competition since the semi-final round of the Cup Winners' Cup in 1975-76, Neither side has faired well in league play this year, but both are coming off important Europa League 2022 quarterfinal wins. West Ham defeated France Ligue 1's Lyon with an aggregate score of 3-1, while Frankfurt held on to beat Barcelona 3-2. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from London Stadium in Stratford, East London is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists West Ham as the -110 favorite on the 90-minute money line in its latest Eintracht Frankfurt vs. West Ham odds, with Frankfurt the +320 underdog. A draw is priced at +235 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Eintracht Frankfurt vs. West Ham picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For West Ham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Eimer is backing both teams to score at -120 odds. With neither team playing particularly well in their respective leagues but performing well in European play, Thursday's game is an important one for both sides.

To make matters more interesting, West Ham has to find a way to make up for its depleted black line with Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma all sidelined with injuries.

"This should be a more aggressive first leg than most with both teams trying their best to find the goal sheet and avoid going down in the second leg," Eimer told SportsLine.

