West Ham United will attempt to keep its perfect record in the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League intact on Thursday. West Ham is the only team to win all five of its UECL matches, and one of those victories came against Fotbal Club FCSB in September. With a perfect record, the English club has already advanced to the Europa Conference League 2022 knockout phase, while FCSB has already been eliminated from contention for the Round of 16.

Kickoff from Arena Națională in Bucharest, Romania is set for 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest FCSB vs. West Ham United odds list West Ham as the -205 favorite (risk $205 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with FCSB as the +500 underdog. A draw is priced at +320 and the over-under for goals is 2.5.

How to watch West Ham vs. FCSB

FCSB vs. West Ham United date: Thursday, Nov. 3

FCSB vs. West Ham United time: 4 p.m. ET

FCSB vs. West Ham United streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa Conference League picks for West Ham vs. FCSB

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the FCSB vs. West Ham picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 243-225-7 overall on his soccer picks in 2022, including an astounding 37-20-1 on Premier League predictions for a profit of more than $1,400 for $100 bettors.

For West Ham vs. FCSB, Eimer is picking West Ham on the money-line and Under 4.5 goals at -120 odds. Neither side has much motivation for this game since West Ham has clinched the top spot in the group, while FCSB has no path to advancing past the group stage. Thus, both teams' reserves should heavily factor into this match, and West Ham is clearly the superior team from top to bottom.

For the most part, FCSB has been non-competitive in the Europa Conference League, as the Romanian side has held a lead for just 35 minutes of the 450 total minutes they've played. Their minus-12 goal differential is the worst of the 32 UECL teams, so they will likely focus their attention on their domestic league, in which they are seeking to avoid relegation, rather than this competition.

"With a desperate need to turn things around in their own league, we can expect very little effort coming out of the hosts who have to deal with this West Ham game, followed by two league games in the same week just days later," Eimer told SportsLine. "I would not be surprised to see FCSB play reserves here as well, and try to minimize the damage as much as possible."

