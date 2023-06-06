West Ham United attempt to complete a superb competition with a trophy when they take on Fiorentina in the 2022-23 UEFA Europa Conference League final on Wednesday. West Ham won all six of their group-stage matches and have gone 5-1-0 during the knockout phase after winning both legs of their semifinal tie against AZ Alkmaar. Fiorentina advanced to the second final in the history of the event by defeating Basel 4-3 on aggregate in the semis.

Kickoff at Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czech Republic is set for 3 p.m. ET. West Ham are the +170 favorites (risk $100 to win $170) in the latest West Ham vs. Fiorentina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Fiorentina are +175 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +205 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Fiorentina vs. West Ham picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 139-109-7 on all soccer picks following the 2022 World Cup for SportsLine, returning more than 36 units for his followers. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down West Ham vs. Fiorentina from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Fiorentina vs. West Ham:

West Ham vs. Fiorentina money line: West Ham +170, Fiorentina +175, Draw +205

West Ham vs. Fiorentina over/under: 2.5 goals

West Ham vs. Fiorentina spread: West Ham -0.5 (+160)

WHU: The Hammers have not won a UEFA trophy since the 1965 European Cup Winners' Cup

FIO: Fiorentina's last UEFA championship win came in the 1961 European Cup Winners' Cup

West Ham vs. Fiorentina picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers allowed the first goal in their semifinal tie but went on to post 2-1 and 1-0 victories against AZ Alkmaar. Forward Michail Antonio netted the winning goal in the first leg after recording a brace in the team's 4-1 triumph over Gent in the second leg of their quarterfinal matchup. The 33-year-old is tied for third with six goals in the competition.

Winger Jarrod Bowen is second on West Ham with four goals and also has notched a pair of assists. The 26-year-old had his most productive performance in the Round of 16 as he converted twice in the Hammers' 4-0 second-leg victory against AEK Larnaca. Striker Gianluca Scamacca and midfielder Pablo Fornals have registered three goals apiece in the competition, with the latter providing the lone goal in West Ham's second-leg triumph in the semifinals. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Fiorentina

The Violets have a high-powered offense that has produced 36 goals over 14 contests in the Europa Conference League. The team's most dangerous weapon is striker Arthur Cabral, who is tied for the lead in the competition with seven goals. The 25-year-old Brazilian has done well on the road in the UECL, scoring five of Fiorentina's 21 goals away from home.

Luka Jovic has gone five matches without scoring but is tied for third in the competition with six goals. The 25-year-old Serbian striker has registered a pair of braces in the event, with the most recent coming against Braga in the first leg of their knockout round tie. The Violets also have several solid set-up men as forward Christian Kouame and defender Cristiano Biraghi share the UECL lead with five assists apiece. See which team to pick here.

How to make West Ham vs. Fiorentina picks

Eimer has broken down the Europa Conference League final match from every angle. He has locked in two confident best bets, including one that pays plus-money, while also offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can only see his Europa Conference League picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins West Ham vs. Fiorentina on Wednesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Fiorentina vs. West Ham have all the value, all from the expert who is up more than $3,600 on his soccer picks since the World Cup, and find out.