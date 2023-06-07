West Ham United look to atone for a disappointing English Premier League season when they face Fiorentina in the 2022-23 UEFA Europa Conference League final on Wednesday. West Ham finished 14th in the EPL table this campaign with an 11-7-20 record, ending with a 2-1 loss to a Leicester City side that placed 18th and was relegated to the EFL Championship. Fiorentina's season-ending four-game unbeaten streak gave them a 15-11-12 mark and eighth-place finish in Serie A.

West Ham vs. Fiorentina money line: West Ham +170, Fiorentina +175, Draw +205

West Ham vs. Fiorentina over/under: 2.5 goals

West Ham vs. Fiorentina spread: West Ham -0.5 (+160)

WHU: The Hammers have not won a UEFA trophy since the 1965 European Cup Winners' Cup

FIO: Fiorentina's last UEFA championship win came in the 1961 European Cup Winners' Cup

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers have gone unbeaten in the European Conference League, winning all six of their group-stage matches while posting five victories and a draw in the knockout phase. The team is led offensively by Michail Antonio, who is tied for third in the competition with six goals after registering only five in 33 Premier League matches. The 33-year-old forward has converted five times over his last five contests, recording a pair of braces over that span.

Winger Jarrod Bowen, who shared the team lead with six goals during the EPL season, is second on West Ham in this competition with four. Midfielder Pablo Fornals and striker Gianluca Scamacca have scored three goals apiece, while midfielders Manuel Lanzini and Said Benrahma both have converted twice. The 27-year-old Fornals netted the lone goal in the Hammers' 1-0 triumph over AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of their semifinal tie. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Fiorentina

The Violets have a high-powered offense that has produced 36 goals over 14 contests in the Europa Conference League. The team's most dangerous weapon is striker Arthur Cabral, who is tied for the lead in the competition with seven goals. The 25-year-old Brazilian has done well on the road in the UECL, scoring five of Fiorentina's 21 goals away from home.

Luka Jovic has gone five matches without scoring but is tied for third in the competition with six goals. The 25-year-old Serbian striker has registered a pair of braces in the event, with the most recent coming against Braga in the first leg of their knockout round tie. The Violets also have several solid set-up men as forward Christian Kouame and defender Cristiano Biraghi share the UECL lead with five assists apiece. See which team to pick here.

