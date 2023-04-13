The 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League resumes Thursday with the first leg of a pivotal quarterfinal clash between West Ham United and K.A.A. Gent on Paramount+. West Ham are 14th in the English Premier League, but are unbeaten in UECL play this season. Gent are fourth in the Belgian First Division and coming off a 5-2 win on aggregate over Turkish giants Başakşehir. Both clubs are heavily invested in this competition as a potential springboard to larger European competitions. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Ghelamco Arena in Ghent, Belgium, is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest West Ham vs. Gent odds from Caesars Sportsbook list West Ham as the +109 favorites (risk $100 to win $109) on the 90-minute money line, with Gent the +235 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch West Ham vs. Gent

West Ham vs. Gent date: Thursday, April 13

West Ham vs. Gent time: 12:45 p.m. ET

UEFA Europa Conference League picks for Gent vs. West Ham

Jon Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 82-63-4 on all soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 25 units for his followers.

For West Ham vs. Gent, Eimer is playing over 2.5 goals for a +105 payout. Goals have been tough to come by when West Ham plays in the Premier League but the Hammers have been dynamic during their unbeaten run through the UEFA Europa Conference League.

West Ham has scored 25 times in 10 matches including their play-off round matchup with Viborg. They've scored at least one goal in their last six matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Gent love playing freely and openly, scoring 62 times and conceding 35 times in Belgian First Division play.

Gent have a dynamic strike partnership in Hugo Cuypers and Gift Orban, with Cuypers scoring 23 times in 37 matches across all competition this season, while Orban has piled up 14 goals in just 12 matches since joining the club this winter. Eimer also likes the both teams to score prop for a -120 payout.

