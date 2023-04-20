The 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League resumes Thursday with the second leg of a pivotal quarterfinal clash between West Ham United and K.A.A. Gent on Paramount+. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw during the first leg of this clash with Hugo Cuypers and Danny Ings scoring for their respective teams. Both teams also went on to draw in their league matches over the weekend, with West Ham drawing Premier League-leading Arsenal, while Gent drew with Mechelen in the Belgian First Division. Now, they'll go head-to-head again with a chance to keep the dream of playing continental football alive. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from London Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest West Ham vs. Gent odds from Caesars Sportsbook list West Ham as the -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Gent the +410 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch West Ham vs. Gent

West Ham vs. Gent date: Thursday, April 20

West Ham vs. Gent time: 3 p.m. ET

West Ham vs. Gent live stream: Paramount+ (try free for 7 days)

UEFA Europa Conference League picks for Gent vs. West Ham

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the UEFA Europa Conference League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 82-63-4 on all soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 25 units for his followers.

For West Ham vs. Gent, Eimer is playing both teams to score for a +100 payout. Both teams scored during the first leg of this two-match aggregate and the numbers seemed to indicate that Gent deserved much more for their efforts. The Belgian side had 53% of possession and took 20 shots in the match.

Gift Orban was held without a goal in his 82 minutes of action after scoring 14 times in his first 13 matches with the club. However, he managed five shot attempts and after playing only 45 minutes over the weekend, he should be fresh for Thursday's match.

Meanwhile, Cuypers has 23 goals across all competitions this season for Gent, while Ings appears to be finding his footing as a midseason acquisition from Aston Villa. Ings has eight EPL goals this season between the two clubs. His goal in the first leg was his first ever in a continental competition after scoring 112 goals in domestic competitions throughout his career. Stream the game here.

