West Ham will host Leicester City on Thursday in a matchup of two squads battling for their place in the English Premier League next season. Both teams have been through difficulties and manager changes in the middle of the season. West Ham currently sit 16th in the Premier League standings with 30 points, while Leicester City are 19th with 17 points and currently facing relegation. Leicester City defeated West Ham, 3-1, at home on Dec. 3 for one of their four victories this season.

Kickoff from London Stadium in London is at 3 p.m. ET. West Ham are listed as the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Leicester City vs. West Ham odds, with Leicester City the +380 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your West Ham vs. Leicester City picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units). The EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. Anyone who follows him at sportsbooks or on betting apps could be way up.

Here are Green's Premier League picks and predictions for Leicester City vs. West Ham on Thursday:

West Ham to win and Over 1.5 goals (-110)

West Ham just knocked off Arsenal, who are currently second in the Premier League, in a shocking 1-0 final on Saturday. It was a much-needed victory for a winless West Ham squad over their last four Premier League matches. That victory can provide additional confidence heading into a matchup against a substantially inferior talent to Arsenal. There have been multiple goals scored in 13 of West Ham's last 16 contests, and that's a trend that should continue on Thursday. Jarrod Bowen leads the team in both goals (seven) and assists (four) and is coming off scoring the winner against Arsenal for his third goal in the last five games.

The Pick: West Ham to win and Over 1.5 goals (-110)

Both Teams to Score: Yes (-133)

Both teams scored in the first meeting, which resulted in a 3-1 Leicester City win. West Ham will be looking to avenge that result while increasing their distance from relegation territory and the Hammers have scored in three of their last four games. Meanwhile, Leicester City have allowed multiple goals in 13 of their past 14 matches. West Ham have conceded a goal in three of their last four games and with 16 shots on goal in the reverse fixture, BTTS seems like an intriguing play for Thursday.

The Pick: Both Teams to Score: Yes (-133)

