Liverpool enter the weekend fourth in the Premier League table and four points behind leaders Manchester City having played one game more. The defending champions could potentially close the gap on Manchester United in second and Leicester City in third but that depends on how results go elsewhere. As far as Sunday's opponents West Ham United are concerned, a win in London could leapfrog Liverpool -- potentially dropping Jurgen Klopp and his men to the outer reaches of the European qualifying positions.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 31 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 31 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET Location: London Stadium -- London, England

London Stadium -- London, England TV: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

FuboTV (try for free) Odds: West Ham -340; Draw +290; Liverpool -133 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: London +330 Bet Now

Storylines

West Ham: Unbeaten in six Premier League matches and with four consecutive wins, the Hammers are one of the Premier League's form teams at present. Only leaders Manchester City and upwardly mobile Arsenal can boast at least four wins from their last five outings like David Moyes' men. Liverpool is the start of a tricky spell for the Londoners with European hopefuls Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur also to come along with Fulham and Sheffield United fighting for their lives. A win over the defending champions would be a massive statement of intent from West Ham.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Liverpool: The 3-1 win away at Tottenham Hotspur was a timely boost but it came at a cost with another injured defender in Joel Matip. The three points ended a winless Premier League run at five games but the two losses, to Southampton and Burnley, still look likely to cost the Reds. With Manchester City, Leicester City and Everton coming up in the next few weeks, this is a crucial period for Liverpool.

Prediction

West Ham to push Liverpool close but the visitors to come away with a narrow win. Pick: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool.

What Premier League picks can you make with confidence this weekend? And which favorites fail to secure a win? Visit SportsLine now to see which spread, moneyline and over/under picks deliver the best value, all from the model that's up more than $8,300 since its SportsLine debut last year.