The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ West Ham United

Current Records: Manchester City 4-0-0, West Ham United 3-1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to Know

Manchester City is 6-0-0 in EPL play against West Ham United since September of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Manchester City will head out on the road to face off against West Ham United at 10:00 a.m. ET at London Stadium. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Manchester City comes in on five and West Ham United on three.

Manchester City and Fulham combined for nine shots on goal last Saturday, which explains the impressive six total goals scored. Everything went Manchester City's way against Fulham as they made off with a 5-1 victory. With that win, Manchester City brought their scoring average up to 2.8 goals per game.

Meanwhile, West Ham United faced off against Luton Town for the first time this season, and the Hammers walked away the winners. West Ham United had just enough and edged Luton Town out 2-1.

Manchester City was the clear victor by a 3-0 margin over West Ham United in their previous matchup back in May. The rematch might be a little tougher for Manchester City since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against West Ham United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -211 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City won 8 games and tied 2 games in their last 10 contests with West Ham United.