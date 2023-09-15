The Premier League's last remaining side with a 100 percent winning record travels to the capital on Saturday but Manchester City might feel they are in for a sterner test than they usually get at the London Stadium when they face a buoyant West Ham. David Moyes' side have 10 points from a possible 12 and seem to have discovered some of the energy that dissipated in a trying summer after their Europa Conference League triumph.

Their fellow European champions City have begun the season with one of the meanest looking defenses across the continent while Erling Haaland continues to score with remorseless consistency. Given that they have scored 24 goals in their last eight trips to the Hammers this ought to be a comfortable win for Pep Guardiola's men. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sep. 16 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Sep. 16 | 10 a.m. ET Location: London Stadium, London

London Stadium, London TV: USA Network | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

USA Network fubo (try for free) Odds: West Ham +550; Draw +360; Manchester City -225

Storylines

West Ham: An unbeaten start to the Premier League season has radically changed a mood in east London that seemed to be mutinous amid the struggles to spend the Declan Rice bounty in the summer months. The departure of their star midfielder has enabled Moyes to revert his team back to the style he has so often utilized, a robust team that are devastating on the counter attack and make the most of every set piece that comes their way.

Some of those who struggled in a disappointing league season in 2022-23 also look to have recovered their form. Jarrod Bowen has three goals so far this season, Michail Antonio two. The addition of James Ward-Prowse has also paid dividends; the England international has a goal and three assists in his first three Premier League games for West Ham and is expected to be fit despite some concern over a minor injury.

Manchester City: Having missed two games following back surgery, Pep Guardiola will return to the dugout on Saturday and was in a playful mood on his return to the bright lights of the press conference room. Asked to reflect on Kyle Walker, who signed a two year extension at City in the days after scoring against Ukraine for England, Guardiola joked: "He is going to compete with Erling Haaland to score goals, be careful Erling."

City will be without John Stones, Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic for their trip to London, the latter's absence opening the door for Matheus Nunes to make a first appearance since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Guardiola pronounced himself excited to work with the new signing but that came with a warning. "He has to improve with his first touch," said the City boss. "It's not good enough yet. His energy is good and he played he last games with Wolves as a winger. He has so many qualities. He can dribble well and with time he'll learn how to be more precise with his first touch. He will get it."

Prediction

City tend to have very few troubles in this part of London, expect that to continue on Saturday afternoon. PICK: West Ham 0, Manchester City 2