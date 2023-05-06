The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ West Ham United

Current Records: Manchester United 19-6-8, West Ham United 9-7-18

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

West Ham United are 2-6 against Manchester United since September of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. West Ham United will be playing at home against Manchester United at 2:00 p.m. ET. Neither West Ham United nor Manchester United could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

West Ham United have been struggling to pick up a win, as their match against Manchester City made it three losses in a row. Things couldn't have gone much worse for West Ham United as they lost 3-0 to Manchester City on Wednesday. This match was tied up 0-0 at the break, but unfortunately for West Ham United it sure didn't stay that way.

Manchester United's game on Thursday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but sadly it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of Brighton & Hove Albion by a score of 1-0. Sadly, the loss only continues a disappointing trend for Manchester United: they've now lost three straight matchups with Brighton & Hove Albion.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see if either squad is able to pick up a win on Sunday.

Odds

Manchester United are the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +107 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

