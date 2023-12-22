Manchester United will look for their first Premier League win in three games on Saturday when they take on West Ham. Three points could go a long way for United, who are six points adrift of fourth place Manchester City and currently sit in seventh place. West Ham are just one point behind them but with three wins in their last five games, they have an inconsistency streak of their own that makes this game hard to predict. The Hammers have allowed five goals in two of their last four games, including the 5-1 defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Dec. 23 | Time : 7:30 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 23 | : 7:30 a.m. ET Location : London Stadium -- London, England

: London Stadium -- London, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Storylines

As is always the case with United, their rollercoaster of a season continues to deliver highs, lows and everything in between. One could argue their most recent outing was a high -- they tied 0-0 at Liverpool on Sunday, becoming the first team to take points out of Anfield in league play this season. The game required impressive defensive resolve from United, but Erik ten Hag's team still conceded 34 shots and offered very little in terms of attack.

United's season has been all over the place, something their last five games demonstrate. They have just one win in their last five -- a 2-1 result over Chelsea earlier this month -- and are looking for their first Premier League win in three games.

Ten Hag will be missing a handful of players through injury, including reigning Premier League player of the month Harry Maguire after suffered a groin injury last week. Defender Diogo Dalot will also miss the West Ham game after picking up two quick yellow cards in the final stages of the draw at Liverpool.

Prediction

West Ham's recent streak of poor form might provide an opening for United to swing upwards once again, so expect ten Hag's team to meet their potential and outdo David Moyes' squad. Pick: West Ham 0, Manchester United 2