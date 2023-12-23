The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ West Ham United

Current Records: Manchester United 9-1-7, West Ham United 8-3-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium TV: USA Network

What to Know

West Ham United will be home for the holidays to greet Manchester United at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at London Stadium.

Last Sunday, West Ham kept a clean sheet against Wolverhampton. Everything went their way against Wolverhampton as they made off with a 3-0 victory. That 3-0 margin sets a new team best for West Ham this season.

Meanwhile, Man United's last game on Sunday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Neither they nor Liverpool could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

West Ham's victory bumped their record up to 8-3-6. Man United's record now sits at 9-1-7.

West Ham came out on top in a nail-biter against Man United in their previous matchup back in May, sneaking past 1-0. Will West Ham repeat their success, or does Man United have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

West Ham United is a slight favorite against Manchester United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +143 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester United has won 6 out of their last 10 games against West Ham United.