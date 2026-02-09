Manchester United have won four in a row under new manager Michael Carrick heading into their English Premier League match against West Ham United on Tuesday, Feb. 10, putting the Red Devils in position for a top-4 finish this season. On the flip side, West Ham have won three of their last four as they attempt to avoid relegation. The Hammers are 18th in the table, three points behind Nottingham Forest.

Kickoff from London Stadium is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. Manchester United are -140 favorites on the money line in the latest West Ham vs. Manchester United odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while West Ham are +340 underdogs. A draw comes in at +320 and the total is set at 2.5 (Over -175, Under +140). Check out the latest SportsLine Projection Model picks for West Ham vs. Manchester United, and be sure to take a look at what expert Martin Green is betting for the contest.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets and analysis for West Ham vs. Manchester United on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

West Ham vs. Manchester United best bets

Both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals (-110): 1 unit

Manchester United money line (-118): 0.5 units

Manchester United will try to extend their winning streak to five games when they face West Ham on Tuesday. The Red Devils look revitalized after firing manager Ruben Amorim and bringing in Michael Carrick to replace him. Carrick has ditched Amorim's 3-4-2-1 formation and restored Kobbie Mainoo to the starting XI - and the results have been spectacular. His reign as caretaker manager began with a famous 2-0 victory over Manchester City, followed by a 3-2 away win against Premier League leaders Arsenal. United then beat Fulham 3-2, courtesy of Benjamin Šeško's last-gasp winner, before beating 10-man Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the weekend. Their remarkable run of results has carried them up to fourth in the Premier League table. They will be desperate to maintain the momentum, but they face a stern challenge against relegation-threatened West Ham in London.

Viral fan may finally get his haircut

In October 2024, Man United fan Frank Ilett declared that he wouldn't get his hair cut until the Red Devils won five games in a row. That was almost 500 days ago, and United still haven't managed to string five consecutive wins together. Ilett's wild, overgrown locks have gone viral online, but he's now just one game away from finally getting that overdue trim. All United need to do is beat West Ham, who are 18th in the table with just six wins, five draws and 14 defeats from 25 games this season. However, that's easier said than done.

West Ham are fighting for survival, as they need to finish 17th to avoid relegation. The Hammers have won three of their last four games, and they're now just three points behind relegation rivals Nottingham Forest. They'll be fighting for every ball on Tuesday, so it promises to be a tense clash. United are surging with momentum, but they're not infallible. They needed two wondergoals to beat Arsenal, barely scraped a home win against Fulham and cruised against Spurs after Cristian Romero was shown an early red card. West Ham will take comfort from United's poor defensive record, with 36 goals conceded in 25 games. However, the Red Devils are now the third-highest scorers in the league, after Arsenal and Man City, and they could ultimately outgun West Ham.

West Ham dominates head-to-heads

West Ham beat Man United home and away last season. They also earned a 1-1 draw against United at Old Trafford in December. The Hammers dominate the recent head-to-heads with four wins, one draw and one defeat from the last six games between these teams. Man United haven't won at West Ham's London Stadium since September 2021. Only three of the players from that team are still at the club: captain Bruno Fernandes and defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw. They'll be crucial to Man United's chances of success on Tuesday. Fernandes is the team's creative spark with six goals and 12 assists from 22 appearances this season. Maguire has been superb in defense after Carrick abandoned Amorim's three-at-the-back approach and reverted to a classic 4-2-3-1. Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, and Šeško have all been unleashed in attack, so Man United could get the better of West Ham.

However, the Hammers also look resurgent right now. In their last five games, they've beaten Spurs, Sunderland and Burnley in the league, QPR in the FA Cup, and narrowly lost 3-2 to in-form Chelsea. Crysensio Summerville has scored in five straight games, while new signing Taty Castellanos looks dangerous alongside Summerville and captain Jarrod Bowen in attack. The Hammers look capable of scoring in this game, so both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals looks appealing. Manchester United games have averaged 3.28 goals this season and West Ham's games have averaged 3.16 goals. Both defenses will be tired after playing at the weekend, and the forwards could capitalize. It could be a tight game but United's momentum will be hard to stop, so the Red Devils look capable of clinching a narrow away win.